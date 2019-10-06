Home States Kerala

Kerala woman allegedly 'beats daughter to death' for refusing to eat

The girl’s mother is presently in police custody and her father who fell unconscious after hearing about the death has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Published: 06th October 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-year-old girl child from Paripally in Kollam died on Sunday after being allegedly beaten up by her mother. The child died at a private hospital at Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram after her condition worsened while being taken to SAT Hospital here.

The girl’s mother reportedly admitted to Paripally police, who are probing the case, that she had beaten up the child in morning for refusing to take food. Shyba, a relative, who was present at the hospital has also confirmed that the child was beaten.

Police say the girl’s body bore many injury marks, some of them old, sustained allegedly due to beating. They are also probing whether the child suffered some kind of internal injury. A postmortem later in the day will throw more light into the cause of death, police said.
        
The girl’s mother is presently in police custody and her father who fell unconscious after hearing about the death has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala child death Kollam
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp