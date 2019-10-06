Kerala woman allegedly 'beats daughter to death' for refusing to eat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-year-old girl child from Paripally in Kollam died on Sunday after being allegedly beaten up by her mother. The child died at a private hospital at Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram after her condition worsened while being taken to SAT Hospital here.

The girl’s mother reportedly admitted to Paripally police, who are probing the case, that she had beaten up the child in morning for refusing to take food. Shyba, a relative, who was present at the hospital has also confirmed that the child was beaten.

Police say the girl’s body bore many injury marks, some of them old, sustained allegedly due to beating. They are also probing whether the child suffered some kind of internal injury. A postmortem later in the day will throw more light into the cause of death, police said.



The girl’s mother is presently in police custody and her father who fell unconscious after hearing about the death has been admitted to a nearby hospital.