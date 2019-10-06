Home States Kerala

Murky world of fake news hits bypoll campaign

Tharoor, Adoor Prakash, Alencier lodge complaints for circulating false statements with their images

Published: 06th October 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The menace of fake news has made the campaign for the upcoming byelections in the state murkier with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adoor Prakash and actor Alencier Lopez lodging complaints with the police that false statements were being circulated with their images on social media to mislead voters and spoil their reputation.

Three-time MP Tharoor, who landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, lodged a complaint with state police chief Loknath Behera, saying his image was being widely circulated on social media with a statement that people of Vattiyoorkavu cannot be blamed if they decide to elect CPM candidate VK Prasanth.

“I have not made any such statement and this is a deliberate attempt to sabotage the mandate of people by spreading fake news,” Tharoor said in the complaint. He also pointed out that the message also harmed his reputation in front of people who may mistake that the statement was indeed his.

Adoor Prakash, the MP from Attingal, on Saturday took to Facebook to trash a fake statement circulated with his image. “There is a fake image spread under my name saying the BJP candidate will win in Konni. I have asked the authorities to bring to book those who have created and spread this fake news,” said Prakash. “In Konni, UDF candidate Mohan Raj will win. The LDF and the BJP candidates are fighting for the second spot,” he said. 

Alencier, a Left sympathiser, said messages were being spread on social media in which he alleged that vote-trading was going on between the CPM and the BJP.

