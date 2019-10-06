Home States Kerala

New rent-a-bike firms need to have e-bikes to get fresh permits: Govt

Planning to rent a high-end motorbike for a dream ride to explore your favourite tourist destination? Now, chances are you might end up with an electric motorbike.

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Planning to rent a high-end motorbike for a dream ride to explore your favourite tourist destination? Now, chances are you might end up with an electric motorbike. With the government allotting licences to private rent-a-bike operators, it has moved a step forward in promoting electric mobility by making it mandatory that fresh permits are to be given only if private operators have at least five electric bikes in their fleet. 

Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, STA, told TNSE that recently the government legalised the business, which is operated mainly by private players after it was found that hundreds of private parties are operating in this sector without the government approval. As part of this, licence has been issued for those establishments who have a minimum of five motorbikes and an office spent. In the case of rent-a-car business, the private player must have a fleet of at least 50 cars. 

Although the government decided to allot permits, only a handful have registered with the Transport Department since February and 15 applications are pending owing to lack of documents. With the new norms, private players having at least five electric bikes and an office space can apply for a licence. 

