Rs 10,000-crore investment promise for Kerala at NEEM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state received investment promises to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore at the ongoing Non-resident Keralites Emerging Entrepreneurs Meet (NEEM), chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Dubai.

The promises are made by DP World (Rs 3,500 crore), RP Group (Rs 1,000 crore), Lulu Group (Rs 1,500 crore), Aster (Rs 500 crore) and various other small-scale investors (Rs 3,500 crore). Of this, DP World plans to invest in shipping and logistics, and RP Group in Tourism. Lulu Group and Aster plan to focus on the retail sector and health respectively.

Omar Al Muhairi, Vice-President for Government Affairs, DP World, said: “Representatives of our group will come to Kerala to sign an MoU with the state once we finalise the date,” he said.

Pinarayi told NEEM that the state government plans to make Kerala the number one investment destination.

As part of this, a high-level investor council will be set up to assist NRI entrepreneurs, as suggested by Loka Kerala Sabha in January, 2018. The state government also plans to organise a global investors’ meet in Kochi in December.