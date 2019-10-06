Home States Kerala

Sudhakaran’s remark against womanhood, says Shanimol

The Congress termed the case politically motivated and said the government was blatantly violating the model code of conduct to win the Aroor seat.

Published: 06th October 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate Shanimol Usman and other Congress leaders fast against Sudhakaran’s remarks in front of Kuthiyathodu village office on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The byelection to Aroor assembly constituency became embroiled in yet another controversy after Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the bypoll was not for ‘poothanas’ (demoness) to win.

He made the remark during a family meet as part of the election campaign at Thycattussery panchayat on Friday. After the video of the speech went viral, the UDF took out a protest and complained to the Election Commission. UDF candidate Shanimol Usman staged a protest by fasting in front of Kuthiyathodu village office on Saturday. She said the comments hurt her and that it was an insult to womanhood.

“The opposition is spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears to win the bypoll. This (election) is not for ‘poothanas’ to win. People will not vote for them. We need to work hard to win votes,” Sudhakaran is seen to be saying in the video. After the speech snowballed into a controversy, he came out with a clarification. “Shanimol is a friend from my college days and her family is very close to me. It was a private meeting and someone who recorded the video surreptitiously is spreading canards,” he said. Addressing a press conference, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the minister has insulted womanhood. “Communist leaders speak about renaissance, gender equality and women’s empowerment. But these comments challenge the dignity of women. This can only be seen as an anti-woman speech,” said Mullapally.

Political slugfest ensued after Shanimol was booked in a non-bailable case on Thursday for blocking the road. The Congress termed the case politically motivated and said the government was blatantly violating the model code of conduct to win the Aroor seat.

CEO seeks report

T’Puram: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Saturday sought a report into the alleged unsavoury remark made by Works Minster G Sudhakaran against Shanimol Usman. Meena asked the state police chief and Alappuzha district collector to inquire into the incident and submit a report at the earliest. The action comes in the wake of a complaint Shanimol submitted to the CEO. After the issue turned controversial, the minister described her as his sister, whom he had known for many years and denied having insulted her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sudhakaran Shanimol Usman
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp