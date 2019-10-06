Sudhakaran’s remark against womanhood, says Shanimol

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The byelection to Aroor assembly constituency became embroiled in yet another controversy after Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the bypoll was not for ‘poothanas’ (demoness) to win.

He made the remark during a family meet as part of the election campaign at Thycattussery panchayat on Friday. After the video of the speech went viral, the UDF took out a protest and complained to the Election Commission. UDF candidate Shanimol Usman staged a protest by fasting in front of Kuthiyathodu village office on Saturday. She said the comments hurt her and that it was an insult to womanhood.

“The opposition is spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears to win the bypoll. This (election) is not for ‘poothanas’ to win. People will not vote for them. We need to work hard to win votes,” Sudhakaran is seen to be saying in the video. After the speech snowballed into a controversy, he came out with a clarification. “Shanimol is a friend from my college days and her family is very close to me. It was a private meeting and someone who recorded the video surreptitiously is spreading canards,” he said. Addressing a press conference, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the minister has insulted womanhood. “Communist leaders speak about renaissance, gender equality and women’s empowerment. But these comments challenge the dignity of women. This can only be seen as an anti-woman speech,” said Mullapally.

Political slugfest ensued after Shanimol was booked in a non-bailable case on Thursday for blocking the road. The Congress termed the case politically motivated and said the government was blatantly violating the model code of conduct to win the Aroor seat.

CEO seeks report

T’Puram: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Saturday sought a report into the alleged unsavoury remark made by Works Minster G Sudhakaran against Shanimol Usman. Meena asked the state police chief and Alappuzha district collector to inquire into the incident and submit a report at the earliest. The action comes in the wake of a complaint Shanimol submitted to the CEO. After the issue turned controversial, the minister described her as his sister, whom he had known for many years and denied having insulted her.