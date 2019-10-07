Case evokes thread of psychological thriller ‘Irakal’

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: What is common between 1985-released K G George’s Irakal and Koodathayi incident?

Well, there are common traits shared by the main characters of the film, Baby (Ganesh) and Annie (Srividya), with that of the key accused in the Koodathayi multiple murder, Jollyamma.

The high-range plot of the Christian family, the individual’s thirst for freedom pitted against fiercely semitic religion and moral values embedded in family, the chilling nerve to eliminate whomsoever comes on the path weaves a common thread between the film and Jolly.

“I was thinking over Irakal since Sunday morning when I read the stories on Koodathayi incident in newspapers. Though the protagonist in movie, Baby, and the prime accused in the incident, Jolly, are not entirely the same, there are many surprising common links which form the background and tone of both,” notes film critic K B Venu.

“Baby is not ambitious or aspiring like Jolly, if the police narration about her is true. Baby is born amid all luxuries, hence he is cold to them. But Jolly is aspiring for wealth. The psychological pattern works in a similar manner in both when it comes to eliminating obstacles on their path in the most gruesome way,” Venu says.

Police say that among the multiple murders, that of Sily is meticulously planned and executed as it happened at a public place, at the waiting room of a dental clinic.

As per police version, Jolly compelled Sily’s brother, Sijo Sebastain, to come to the spot with an aim to give a picture to the outer world that the brother was present on the death spot so as to prevent any kind of doubt creeping in. Jolly’s character has similarities with Sreevidya’s Annie in the movie.

Annie’s sexual exploration outside marital chord and lust for luxury too have a resonance in Jolly. “An individual’s fight to overcome the boundaries put forth by two strong social institutions, religion and family, is evident in both the film and Koodathayi case,” says N P Sajeesh, film critic.

Irakal

Hailed as the first dark movie in Malayalam, Irakal is K G George’s one of the best acclaimed works. George himself has written the story. The film bagged two state awards, second-best film and best story.