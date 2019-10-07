Home States Kerala

Central watchdog terms VHSE’s dental course in Kerala illegal

The Dental Council of India (DCI) has taken a serious note of the Dental Technology course being offered by Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE).

Published: 07th October 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

dentist, teeth, dental

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Dental Council of India (DCI) has taken a serious note of the Dental Technology course being offered by Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE).

In a letter to the Principal Secretary, Health, and Director of Medical Education dated October 3, the DCI highlighted that the dental technology course being offered by VHSE is “unauthorised” and “illegal” and added that no dental or para-dental courses could be offered without its prior approval as per the Dentists Act of 1948.

“We were apprised by the Federation of Indian Dental Hygienists Association (FIDHA) that the VHSE is imparting dental curriculum in an illegal and unauthorised manner,” reads the communique.

The communique, undersigned by DCI undersecretary S S Kanyal, also states not only does the VHSE impart the course it also demands the State Medical Education Department to confer its equivalency with the Diploma in Dental Hygienist offered by it.

The FIDHA in a letter to the DCI in August stated that force is being exerted from various quarters to designate those who complete the Dental Technology course to the post of Dental Hygienist in the Medical Education Department and thus asked the latter to initiate disciplinary action against the VHSE for violating the Dentists Act 1948.

At the same time, the VHSE authorities said they are yet to hear about such a communique from the DCI.
“As of now, we haven’t heard of such a communique.

Follow-up action will only be initiated after the receipt of the communique,” said an officer of the VHSE directorate.

VHSE curriculum

As per the VHSE curriculum, Dental Technology is a course that equips the learner either to be a dental assistant in clinics and hospitals or to be a dental lab technician who fabricates and repairs dental appliances.

The course duration is two years and those who complete it are awarded qualifications of VHSE trade certificate in ‘Dental Technology’.

Kerala Government Dental Hygienists Association general secretary Ajaykumar K said that though it had approached the Kerala Dental Council (KDC), it ignored the issue.

He also said the KDC is yet to provide registration to those who pass the Dental Technology course offered by the VHSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Dental Council of India Vocational Higher Secondary Education Federation of Indian Dental Hygienists Association FIDHA
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp