Green team stopped on way to MLA PV Anvar’s check dam

They were on their way to Kakkadampoyil to inspect the spot, which is under the banner of Peoples’ Political Front, when they were stopped at Thenaruvi at noon.

KOZHIKODE: A 40-member environmental and cultural team, who were on their way to MLA P V Anvar’s controversial check dam at Kakkadampoyil, was allegedly waylaid by a mob on Sunday.

In the melee, Prof Kusumam Joseph’s hands were twisted by the mob, who attacked a journalist as well.
The team comprised M N Karassery, C R Neelakantan, K Ajitha, KM Shajahan and Prof Kusumam Joseph among others.

They were on their way to Kakkadampoyil to inspect the spot, which is under the banner of Peoples’ Political Front (PPF), when they were stopped at Thenaruvi at noon.

“Once we reached Thenaruvi, a group of 200 people came and asked us to move out. They hurled abuses and assaulted Prof Kusumam. Photos taken on camera and mobile phones were forcibly deleted. Soon, another group of leaders arrived, the likes of which included Koodaranhi gram panchayat vice-president and IUML leader V A Nazeer and a local CPM leader. They pacified us and asked us to go back,” said C R Neelakantan to TNIE.

He alleged that all goons were the MLA’s and the CPM’s and that IUML leaders connived with the MLA. The team dispersed around 2.30 pm after three police personnel from Thiruvambady station reached the spot.

However, the police too asked the visiting team to go back.Thiruvambady police registered a complaint against 100 people.

