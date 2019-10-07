Maradu flats: ‘Expert panel to take care of compensation’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Clearing the doubts over the state government’s stance on the transfer of Rs 25-lakh compensation to each of the Maradu flat owners, Chief Secretary Tom Jose clarified on Sunday that every decision regarding its disbursal would be taken by the expert committee led by retired Justice K Balakrishnan Nair. The committee is expected to take charge on Tuesday.

“The expert committee will take a final decision on the transfer of compensation. The residents can approach the panel to submit their documents.

It’s then up to the committee to decide the modus operandi of the disbursal,” said Jose after attending the review meeting on the Maradu flat demolition at the Ernakulam guest house.

The meeting, attended by District Collector S Suhas, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector and officer in charge of demolition Snehil Kumar Singh, Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare and Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali, reviewed the steps taken so far.

Jose reiterated the government’s commitment to complete the demolition within the 138-day time frame announced by the Supreme Court.

“We’re hopeful of transferring the amount within a month. The officials are taking necessary steps for demolition based on the apex court order. We’ll hand over the apartments to the two companies for demolition by October 11,” said Jose.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to include more individuals in the expert committee.

“We are not relying only on the engineers from the Public Works Department. The government has decided to appoint experts from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, Pollution Control Board, Kochi Metro Rail Limited and other individuals who have experience in the field in the committee,” said Jose.