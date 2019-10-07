NH 766: Hunger stir against night traffic ban called off

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The indefinite hunger strike launched by youths of various political outfits at Sultan Bathery, demanding withdrawal of night traffic ban on the Bandipur Tiger Reserve stretch of Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 in Karnataka, was called off on Sunday.

The move followed the assurances from Ministers A K Saseendran and T P Ramakrishnan, who vowed the Kerala Government and Kerala Assembly’s backing, to the Aikyadarddya Maha Sammelanam organised here under the aegis of National Highway 766 Transport Protection Action Committee.

“The strike has been called off after the government said all political and legal measures will be taken to ensure that the Ministry of Environment and Forests files a positive affidavit before the Supreme Court,” said Suresh Thaloor, action committee general convener. “They also assured us that the Chief Minister will take the initiative for talks with the Karnataka Government to try and garner support for the people of Wayanad,” he said.

MLAs I C Balakrishnan, C K Saseendran and P J Joseph and Bishop Thomas Mar Joseph too were present. Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, who met the protestors, ensured all support from the corporation.

“A similar hunger strike, under the initiative of the local MLA, began in Gudalur on Sunday. They too have vowed a protest in Tamil Nadu against the night traffic ban on NH,” said.