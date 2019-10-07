Now, a complaint redressal system for Kerala police personnel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala police have put in place a comprehensive complaint redressal system to address the grievances of police personnel at sub-inspector rank and below.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera issued an order in this regard considering the immediate need to set up such a facility for low-ranking police officers in the wake of rising work stress-level among the personnel.

As per the order, additional superintendent of police (Admn) / deputy commissioner of police (Admn.) have been nominated as Complaints Redressal Officers (CROs) for each district.

They will set apart one day in a week to hear or receive complaints from all police officers of sub-inspector rank and below in their district.

The CRO will examine the complaints and recommend appropriate measures to the district police chief / unit head.

In case, the issue is beyond their jurisdiction, it would be escalated to State Police Establishment Board. The order asks the CROs to give specially consideration to the problems of Women Police Officers and recommend.

The CRO’s have also been asked to maintain a separate register to record the details of complaints and the action taken on them.