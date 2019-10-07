Home States Kerala

Parents face media trial after child dies of pneumonia in Kollam

Published: 07th October 2019 09:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The death of a four-year-old girl from Parippally in Kollam on Sunday landed her parents in the dock after injury marks, reportedly sustained due to beating, were found on her body.

Though a section of the media speculated that beating by the child’s mother caused her death, the postmortem report later in the day indicated the child died of pneumonia. The parents, who were in police custody all through the day, were let off later.

The child, Diya, was suffering from fever for a few days. She was admitted to a local hospital by her parents Deepu and Remya after she fell unconscious.

Doctors there referred the child to SAT hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. However, as her condition worsened on the way, the child was rushed to CSI hospital at Kazhakoottam where she breathed her last.
 The whole story took a different turn when doctors at the hospital detected bruises on her body and internal bleeding.

In the dock

Diya’s paternal aunt Shyba D told the media that Remya admitted to beating up the child in the morning for refusing to have breakfast.

A section of the electronic media jumped the gun and fixed the blame for the child’s death squarely on the mother without waiting for a confirmation from the hospital. Shyba’s statement that Diya was suffering from high fever for the past few days went unnoticed.

Shyba had also said that Remya, who was earlier working as a nurse in Hyderabad, used to take good care of her children.

“She would never hurt her child purposely,” the aunt said.  The preliminary report of the postmortem cited pneumonia as the cause of death and not beating.The Parippally police let off the parents who were earlier taken into custody for interrogation.

Parippally police let off the parents who were earlier taken into custody for interrogation. The police also collected statements from the hospital authorities who told them about the marks on her body. “We had taken the mother into custody based on a complaint filed by the doctor. After the Thiruvananthapuram MCH doctors who conducted the postmortem of the child revealed the child died due to pneumonia, we let off the parents.

However, once the final report is out, we might file a case against the parents under the Juvenile Justice Act for beating her,” said P K Madhu, Kollam City Police Commissioner. Remya is a native of Chengannur in Alappuzha. The couple has another two-year-old daughter Daya. They have been living in a rented house here at Chirakkara in Parippally.

