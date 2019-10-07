Home States Kerala

Saints from god’s own country

Kerala can boast of having three from the Catholic Church elevated to the ranks of saints by the Vatican. Ahead of the canonisation of Mariam Thresia on October 13, Express looks at the steps involved

Published: 07th October 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

praying, prayer

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

Kerala can boast of having three from the Catholic Church elevated to the ranks of saints by the Vatican. Ahead of the canonisation of Mariam Thresia on October 13, Express looks at the steps involved and lives of saints from Kerala.

THE PROCESS (Roman Catholic Church)

Servant of God

A deceased person who exhibited heroic virtue can be recommended for canonisation. As the first step, people can petition the bishop of the diocese in which the person lived to begin an investigation of his/her life and sanctity. The bishop, or his representative, compiles all the writings of the person along with as much testimony as possible and prepares a report. Once the bishop has compiled all the information, the person may be bestowed the title of ‘Servant of God.’

Venerable

After the bishop completes his investigation, he sends his findings to the Congregation of the Causes of Saints in the Vatican. At the end of the investigation, the congregation issues a statement that either attests to the ‘heroic virtue’ of the candidate or denies it. If the candidate passes this stage, he/she is declared ‘Venerable’ and people may seek his/her intercession.

 Blessed

Once a confirmed miracle has been attributed to the candidate’s intercession, he/she goes one step closer towards sainthood. In a solemn beatification ceremony, presided over by the Pope or his representative, the candidate is proclaimed ‘Blessed’. Often this ceremony is held in the home country of the person.

 Saint

The final requirement for sainthood is one more confirmed miracle. Once it has been confirmed, the candidate is canonised during a solemn Mass in the Vatican. Often, the process is shortened for a person who was martyred for the faith. Once a person has been declared a saint, he/she is assigned a feast day and that day may be celebrated around the world.

What is Canonisation?

Canonisation is an official act in which Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Churches declare one of their deceased faithful, who led a life of sanctity or shed blood for the faith, a saint who is worthy of being venerated. This process also sanctions the commemoration of the person in the Mass. The canonisation is an affirmation that the person is in heaven with God, interceding for the faithful.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala roman catholic churches
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp