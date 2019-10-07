Student dies after college bus overturns in Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A girl student died and more than 10 students were injured after a college bus overturned at Malakkapara on Sunday.

Jancy Varghese, 21, a first-year MSW student of Christ College, Irinjalakkuda, died on the way to hospital.

Around 25 students and two teachers from the college were returning home after a one-week camp at Malakkapara.

According to local people who rushed to the spot to undertake rescue activities, Jancy was trapped in the bus when it overturned.

“Taking her out of the bus was a strenuous task,” said one of them.

Injured students were taken to the nearby Tata Hospital. The college authorities, including the principal, rushed to the spot after hearing the news.