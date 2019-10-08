Home States Kerala

Custodial death: Police arrests 3 preventive excise officers in Kerala

Ranjith Kumar was taken into custody by a team of 8 excise officials, from Guruvayur allegedly for smuggling 2.5 kg ganja.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Special Investigation Team appointed by City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra arrested three preventive excise officers on Tuesday in connection with the death of Ranjith Kumar while under the custody of Excise Guruvayur special squad on October 1.

He was brought to San Jose hospital at Pavaratty saying that he had symptoms of fits and went unconscious. The hospital authorities declared him brought dead following which a case was registered.

The postmortem report revealed 12 internal injuries in Ranjith's body of which two: one at the back of the neck and one on the backbone, found to be severe. Soon after the forming of SIT led by Guruvayur ACP Biju Bhaskar, the police had issued a notice to the excise officials to surrender as all of them were absconding after the incident.

The three excise officers Abdul Jabbar, Anup Kumar and Nithin Madhav surrendered on Tuesday and the arrest was recorded. Meanwhile, the main accused civil excise officers are still hiding while the search is on for them.

