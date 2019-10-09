Home States Kerala

Citizens’ mann ki baat should not become ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor

Since when has writing a letter of concern to the elected leader of the country become the trigger for an FIR, asks Shashi Tharoor, MP. 

Published: 09th October 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Since when has writing a letter of concern to the elected leader of the country become the trigger for an FIR, asks Shashi Tharoor, MP. The senior Congress  leader on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing strong protest against  the FIR registered against 40 prominent people who wrote to PM Modi expressing concern over mob lynching. 

Tharoor urged Modi to take a public stand welcoming dissent and assure the nation of his commitment to upholding freedom of expression, even when it involves disagreement with the PM and the government. 
In a strongly worded letter against the FIR, Tharoor asked whether this was going to be a practice now.

“In the Naya Bharat that you have promised the nation, are FIRs going to be filed every time a citizen is critical of the government or its policies? Is the Naya Bharat that you wish to create, one where citizens shall not be heard and their concerns not addressed? Is the Naya Bharat that you envision one where all parties and individuals disagreeing with the ruling majority will be outlawed and treated as enemies of the state? Is the Naya Bharat that you proclaim, one where journalists are arrested for exposing failures of governance,” he asked.

Tharoor said mob lynching has become a disease that is spreading rapidly, and the citizens did the right thing in bringing it to the PM’s notice. “We would like to believe that you too would support the right to freedom of expression so that the ‘mann ki baat’ of the well-meaning citizens of India does not turn into a ‘maun ki baat,” Shashi Tharoor told Modi.

