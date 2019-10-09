Custodial death: Three preventive excise officers arrested

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team appointed by City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra arrested three preventive excise officers on Tuesday in connection with the death of Ranjith Kumar while under the custody of Excise Guruvayur special squad on October 1.

Ranjith was taken into custody by a team of eight excise officials from Guruvayur allegedly for smuggling 2.5 kg of ganja. He was brought to San Jose Hospital at Pavaratty saying he exhibited symptoms of fits and fell unconscious. The hospital authorities declared him brought dead following which a case was registered.

His postmortem report revealed 12 internal injuries. Soon after forming a special investigation team led by Guruvayur ACP Biju Bhaskar, the cops issued notice to the excise officials to surrender. But they went absconding. Preventive officers Abdul Jabbar and Anop Kumar and civil excise officer Nithin Madhav surrendered on Tuesday and the arrest was recorded. Search is on for preventive officer V M Ummer and civil officers V M Smibin, M O Benny and Mahesh.