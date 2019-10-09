Demolition man Sarwate to advise govt on razing Maradu apartment complexes

Home States Kerala

He also ruled out the possibility of any impact on nearby buildings following the implosion.

KOCHI:  S B Sarwate, an Indore-based controlled implosion expert, has been appointed the official consultant for the government to oversee the demolition of the four apartment complexes in Maradu. Sarwate, who made it to the the Limca Book of Records for conducting the most number of  controlled implosions in India in 2003, told TNIE that he will assist the government in the selection of the companies which will execute the demolition, and assist them in the process. “After the site inspection, I will assess the methodology presented by companies selected and zero in on the most suitable company for Maradu,” he said. 

The mining engineer, who will reach Kochi on Thursday, will meet the representatives of the shortlisted firms to check their background and experience in the field and the methodology of implosion to be followed, besides holding talks with top officials.

He also ruled out the possibility of any impact on nearby buildings following the implosion. “Normally, there won’t be any effect beyond 100 metres. But there are chances of small concrete fragments flying during the implosion, which can be controlled through a systematic approach,”he said. 

He said normally, the complete demolition of an apartment complex  will take 10 days. “As we have five (including twin Alfa Serene towers) apartment complexes to be demolished, the entire process can be wound up in two months,” he said. The authorities will have to evacuate the residents from within the 300 metres of the complexes to be demolished, he said, adding that the neighbourhood residents need not worry about the impact.

The expert said the foundation of the buildings will not be touched during the implosion. “We don’t do anything to the foundations of these buildings. The entire process will happen above the ground and the structure up to two metres above the ground will remain as it is.”He also quashed the fears regarding the oil pipeline passing through the area. “As the IOC pipeline is going below the ground, there will be no effect on it during or after the implosion,” he said. 

3 companies in the race for demolition 
Edifice Engineering
Vijay Steels 
MD Concrete Cutting and     Demolition

