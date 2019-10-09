Home States Kerala

Maradu: CB inquiry reaches local body officials; 15 to face the music

SIT has recovered documents related to construction from municipality, offices of builders

Published: 09th October 2019 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

'You can break these walls but not our spirit and friendship. We will come back. Wait and watch.' The graffiti on the 18th floor of Holy Faith H2O depicts the mental framework of the residents -- down but not out

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, which is probing the alleged illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the builders of the controversial five high-rises in Maradu, will question officials of former Maradu grama panchayat and Maradu municipality, including former panchayat secretary who issued sanction for the construction of the controversial flats. 

As many as 15 officials would be subjected to interrogation on Wednesday, according to sources with the investigation team. “Naturally, the heat of the probe will reach the officials. However, the investigators have not issued any notices to them so far and they will be summoned in the coming days,” said a source.
The SIT has recovered documents related to the construction of the flat complexes from the Maradu municipal office and the offices of the builders.

“A detailed verification of these documents is a herculean task. Presently, the investigation team is focused on recording the statements of the officials of the local body when it had sanctioned the construction flouting the norms,” said an officer. According to officers, the CB’s move is to bring the people’s representatives and officials during the time of granting permission for construction under the extent of the ongoing inquiry.

The Crime Branch had conducted searches simultaneously at the offices of the builders, H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove on Saturday followed by a two-day-long search at Maradu municipal office. Cases were registered against the builders based on the petition by two apartment owners.

Last month, the city police transferred the three FIRs registered against the builders of three apartments to the Crime Branch. The SIT began the investigation against the builders after conducting a three-day search at the Maradu municipal office. The Survey Department too carried out a survey of apartments last Friday. The CB team comprises SP V M Mohammed Rafeeq, investigation officer DySP Jossy Cherian and six inspectors.

