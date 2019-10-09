Home States Kerala

Mole behind leak of crucial probe details shunted out of Vigilance

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probing the Palarivattom flyover graft case has identified a mole within the agency and immediately shunted him out of the bureau.

Published: 09th October 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probing the Palarivattom flyover graft case has identified a mole within the agency and immediately shunted him out of the bureau. The person had been allegedly leaking highly-sensitive probe details to prime suspects who are yet to be arrested in the case.

The decision to transfer the officer out of the department was taken after top VACB officers became worried about crucial investigation details and statements of the accused vital for expanding the probe getting compromised, thereby, jeopardising the probe team’s move to book the remaining suspects.

The incident has caused much embarrassment to the Vigilance Department as the probe has entered a crucial phase, wherein the team is into collecting evidence to book the remaining accused, including senior politicians.

Surprisingly, the mole was close to the activities of the probe team and the department could sense his nefarious designs only after he started openly meddling with the day-to-day affairs of the team. On September 27, the Vigilance Directorate issued the order to repatriate the officer in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to the local police.

When enquired, VACB Inspector-General H Venkatesh confirmed to TNIE that an officer from the Ernakulam Vigilance wing was moved out of the department. “The officer has been transferred out of the bureau,” he said. 

‘Probe details leaked to help other suspects’

Sources in the state special branch said the suspected officer used to leak out the details of what former PWD secretary T O Sooraj revealed in connection with the flyover case when the probe team interrogated him. 

Senior vigilance officers suspected leakage of vital inputs provided by Sooraj when he was interrogated by the probe team at Muvattupuzha sub jail a few days ago.“Sooraj has been revealing details and the leakage was done to help other suspects cover up evidence,” a person privy to the probe said.Ever since the names of politicians popped up in the case, the probe team has been under tremendous pressure and there have been attempts to influence and intimidate the officers associated with the probe.

Officer transferred
On September 27, the Vigilance Directorate issued the order to repatriate the officer in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to the local police

