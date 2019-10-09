Home States Kerala

NSS breaks equidistance policy, hits out at govt

He also launched a scathing attack on the LDF stating that those who are at the helm of the state’s administration are trying to instigate communal riots. 

Published: 09th October 2019 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and others arrive to attend the 106th Vijayadashami day Nair meet organised by the Changanassery NSS taluk union at Perunna on Tuesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  For the first time in the past two-and-a-half decades, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has resolved to break its equidistance policy in the wake of its growing standoff with the LDF Government on various issues. Speaking after inaugurating the 106th Vijayadashami Day Nairs Meet at Perunna on Tuesday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair called on the Nair community members to find a ‘right’ distance in the upcoming byelections in the five assembly constituencies in the state, taking into account the prevailing political situation and communal equations.

G Sukumaran Nair

“The NSS doesn’t have politics and has always maintained equidistance with all political parties. However, to protect democracy, secularism, social justice, faith in God, customs and rituals in the prevailing situation, the NSS is forced to find a right distance in these byelections. I am making a categorical appeal to all community members to shift towards a right distance from our proclaimed equidistance in these bypolls,” he said.

Though he didn’t mention any political party or coalition in particular, Nair dropped a clear message to the community members by criticising both the LDF and BJP, while remaining silent on the UDF on the Sabarimala issue. “The Nairs can understand the right distance, which I am talking about,” he said.He also launched a scathing attack on the LDF stating that those who are at the helm of the state’s administration are trying to instigate communal riots. 

‘No govt engaged in such despicable activities’

“In the name of renaissance, the state government is trying to divide people as ‘savarnas’ and ‘avarnas’ (upper and lower castes) to make political gains. Ironically, this effort is being taken under the aegis of a government, when such a division was eliminated from society decades ago. Hence, unlike never before, we have to protest and respond against a government which is ruling the state,” he said.“The government better change its belief that votes of forward communities are divided,” he said. 

He said by ignoring the forward communities totally, the present government has engaged in sabotaging all the financial and welfare projects introduced by the previous government for the forward communities through established means. “No government in history had engaged in such despicable activities,” he said.
He also criticised the BJP commenting that it took double standards on the Sabarimala issue. 

“The BJP-led Central Government could have resolved the Sabarimala issue through an ordinance or enactment of a law. Now, a Union minister stated in the election campaign in Konni that the Centre would enact a law if the Supreme Court dismisses the review petitions filed on the Sabarimala issue.“It is just to hoodwink people as there is no issue in enacting a law while the review petition is under the consideration of the court. BJP has not taken any sincere efforts in protecting the faith of people,” he said.
NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair presided over the event.

