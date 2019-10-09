On Vidyarabham, CM Pinarayi Vijayan initiates kid into world of letters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As thousands of tiny tots were initiated into the world of letters and knowledge in the state through ‘Vidyarambham’ ceremony on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami on Tuesday, Cliff House in the capital also witnessed the solemn ceremony with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan donning the role of an acharya to initiate a kid into the world of letters.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, the chief minister sat on a mat in front of a lighted traditional ‘nilavilakku’ holding the boy, Aadhi, son of Midhun, driver of Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, on his lap. Later, the Pinarayi made Asdhi write alphabets on rice-filled platter. The kid was also given the grains in which he wrote to practice the same at home.

