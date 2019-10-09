Home States Kerala

Palarivattom flyover scam: Funds transferred illegally to RDS, reveals investigation

Documents with RBDCK reveal its finance wing had repeatedly sought explanation from KRFB for releasing funds directly to the firm.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Palarivattom flyover which has been closed for traffic (File | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As more skeletons stumble out of the cupboard in the Palarivattom flyover graft case, it has come to light that a section of officers of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) were against the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) releasing funds to contractor RDS Project Ltd illegally. Documents with RBDCK reveal its finance wing had repeatedly sought explanation from KRFB for releasing funds directly to the firm.

ALSO READ | 'Palarivattom flyover tender bid accepted sans proof of designer’s expertise'

A senior officer of KRFB said then Public Works Department (PWD) secretary TO Sooraj was the de facto member secretary of KRFB and it was as per his direction that the funds were released directly to the account of RDS bypassing RBDCK. “As per rules, KRFB should release the funds only to RBDCK, the implementing agency for the flyover,” said senior PWD officers.

The probe team of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption Bureau (VACB) has already collected relevant evidence from the offices of the RBDCK and KRFB to expose the illegal fund transaction that took place between the board and the contractor. The probe team is said to have seized letters written by the RBDCK financial officer to KRFB seeking explanation for the illegal fund transaction between the board and RDS Project.

Plea seeks to quash FIR

Kochi: RDS Project managing director Sumeet Goyal, first accused in the flyover corruption case, has approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) against him. His plea stated the amendment in the Prevention of Corruption Act mandated that Vigilance could not initiate an inquiry in a case involving a public servant without prior sanction of the state government. The VACB booked him without following guidelines, he said. The court will consider the case on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Palarivattom flyover scam KRFB RBDCK Kerala PWD TO Sooraj Sumeet Goyal
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp