Sub-Registrar held for harassing woman passenger in Kerala private bus

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kadampuzha police in Malappuram have arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with a fellow woman passenger during a bus journey he undertook in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 51-year-old Joyi Pallath, a Kollam native, who works as the Government Sub-Registrar of Kanhangad in Kasaragod.

According to the police, a PG student boarded the private bus from Kollam to travel to Mangaluru on Tuesday night. Pallath reportedly groped her, following which she raised an alarm.

The bus stopped in Thrissur around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

The arrested was produced before the court.