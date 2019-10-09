Home States Kerala

Kerala bypolls: UDF faces heat in Konni over Orthodox faction’s ire against Benny Behanan

The UDF has reasons to worry in Konni constituency where the Orthodox Church has a sizeable population and sources indicated that there maybe around 50,000 votes of the community.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Behanan

UDF convener Benny Behanan openly supporting the Jacobite faction has created trouble for the front (File | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The UDF, which is facing a tough three-cornered electoral battle in Konni, is in for more trouble over the reported statement of front convener Benny Behanan supporting the Jacobite faction.

“I can underline and say that the political thoughts and the society of which I am part of is not against the position taken by the Jacobite Church,” Behanan had said while addressing a gathering in Kochi. While the statement of Behanan cannot be considered as one openly advocating support to the Jacobite faction, a concerted effort is on to tarnish the UDF and to create a wedge in the Orthodox voters who have traditionally been supporting the Congress. 

The UDF has reasons to worry in Konni constituency where the Orthodox Church has a sizeable population and sources indicated that there maybe around 50,000 votes of the community. Adoor Prakash of the Congress has been representing the constituency since 1991, with increased winning margin every time. However, after he resigned the seat, there are major undercurrents at the grassroot level.

“The Congress party has not done justice to the Orthodox Church. They denied candidature to Robin Peter who is from the Church and now the statement of a senior leader like Benny Behanan is a clear message that the party is not with the Church,” a senior functionary of the Orthodox Church told TNIE. “Orthodox Church has around 50,000 votes in the constituency. Of these, around 40,000 will be polled. The Congress candidate generally gets 25,000 of these votes and after this statement coming from a leader like Behanan, there are possibilities of a shift in the Church’s votes,” he added.

“Behanan has never spoken against the Orthodox Church and not against anyone for that matter. Congress is a political party which is never antagonistic to any community, group or religion,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told TNIE.There are 53 churches under three diocese spread across Konni Assembly constituency and the statement of Behanan was not taken lightly by the believers as they feel that the UDF convener has openly challenged them.

“There are social media groups for all the 53 churches and daily, along with morning prayers, believers get the speech of Behanan, which is the handiwork of those aligned with the Left forces. However, the Congress has not openly come out against the statement of the UDF convener, even though discussions were held in private with Church heads,” explained a functionary of the Church.

It is learnt that Kerala Congress leader Joseph M Puthussery, who is from the Orthodox Church, is being deputed by the UDF leadership for firefighting operations and to pacify Church heads. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran refused to comment on the matter

