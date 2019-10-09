Home States Kerala

UDF-LDF bonhomie across state in byelections: BJP state chief

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has alleged a tacit understanding between the UDF and LDF to divert BJP’s vote share by undertaking false propaganda.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has alleged a tacit understanding between the UDF and LDF to divert BJP’s vote share by undertaking false propaganda. Pillai was speaking at a Meet the Press programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram press club, here on Tuesday. “BJP has put up a strong candidate at Vattiyoorkavu in party district president S Suresh who is a good organiser and a grass-root party worker. How can the Left and the UDF call him a weak candidate. It’s the prerogative of the party to choose its candidate,” Sreedharan Pillai said.

The BJP state chief said his party’s vote share has been on a steady rise for the past many elections while that of both the UDF and LDF were plummeting. Pillai said the CPM party report, on its electoral performance, presented at its central committee meeting at New Delhi in June, was vocal about containing BJP’s growth but was silent on the UDF which had trounced the CPM in the Lok Sabha elections.  “This shows the bonhomie between the two fronts and their fear of BJP’s growth in the state,” BJP state president said.

When asked whether the controversial SNC Lavalin case was repeatedly being postponed at the instance of the BJP, Pillai said, “Those who raise such allegations are in fool’s paradise. Generally, when advocates request for time to study a case in detail, courts allow it. What role does the BJP have in such a situation?’.

Sreedharan Pillai said the NDA ally and the second-largest constituent of the front BDJS is very much part of the NDA. In a recent high power meet of the front, three senior BDJS leaders had participated. “BDJS is very much part of the NDA and Thushar Vellappally is attending a slew of NDA election programmes,” the BJP state president said.

TAGS
PS Sreedharan Pillai Kerala BJP LDF UDF Kerala bypolls BDJS
