Cabinet okays bureaucratic reshuffle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle, the Cabinet on Wednesday issued fresh postings and additional charge to 11 senior bureaucrats. The works department, which is under the scanner after Vigilance inspection of roads, got a new secretary. PWD Secretary G Kamala Vardhana Rao has been moved out.

Taxes Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will be the new PWD secretary. He will hold additional charge of animal husbandry, dairy development and cultural affairs (zoo). Kamala Vardhana Rao has been posted as principal secretary personnel and administrative reforms department.



Forest and Wildlife Additional Chief Secretary Satyajit Rajan and Labour and Skills Development Additional Chief Secretary Asha Thomas were mutually transferred.

Finance Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Joshi has been given additional charge of taxes department.

Environment Department Director Veena N Madhavan will be appointed director, ST development department. Suchitwa Mission Executive Director Mir Mohammed Ali will hold additional charge of director of environment department.

Legal Metrology Controller KT Varghese Panicker will be posted as deputy secretary, consumer affairs department. He will hold additional charge of legal metrology controller. Mananthawady Sub Collector N S K Umesh will be appointed as additional district magistrate (ADM), in charge of coordinating the activities of various government departments and agencies in Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal.

Ottapalam Sub Collector Geromic George will be appointed sports and youth affairs director. R Rahul will be posted as managing director of Kerala Roads and Bridges Corporation.