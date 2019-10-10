Custodial death: 2 Excise men surrender, held

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team on Wednesday recorded the arrest of two more excise officers arraigned in the custodial death case of Ranjith Kumar. Excise civil officers VM Smibin and K Mahesh surrendered before the police after the probe team issued a notice.

With this, five of seven accused excise officials have been arrested. Preventive officer VM Ummer and civil officer MO Benny are absconding. Sources said driver VB Sreejith, has not been arraigned as he had no direct involvement.

State to hand over Excise custodial death case to CBI

T’Puram: The government has decided to hand over the probe into the Pavaratty custodial death case to CBI. It entrusted the home department additional chief secretary with follow up steps. The Cabinet also decided to transfer probe into all custodial death cases to CBI. This folows a recent Supreme Court observation pointing out impropriety in state agencies probing custodial death cases.