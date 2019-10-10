Home States Kerala

EC reviews poll preparations; special focus on Manjeshwar

Awareness classes for voters will be conducted in all the five constituencies in the run up to the bypoll. The functioning of election flying squads will also be intensified.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With barely a fortnight to go for the byelection to five assembly constituencies in the state, the Election Commission on Saturday reviewed its preparations. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena held a video conference with the district collectors, district police chiefs, SPs and returning officers to assess the poll preparedness. 

Facilities at polling stations, web-casting systems, steps to prevent circulation of counterfeit notes and law and order issues were discussed at the meeting. The officials were directed to strictly implement the model code of conduct. 

District collectors updated the CEO on the steps taken at the respective constituencies to ensure free and fair polling. The district police chiefs and SPs explained the measures taken at the department level to check electoral malpractice.

The CEO directed officials to give special attention to Manjeshwar which shares border with Karnataka. Strict measures will be put in place to prevent people crossing over to Kerala border to register bogus votes. Strict surveillance, web-casting and intensive checks along the border have been proposed to prevent electoral malpractice. 

Manjeshwar has 16 polling stations along the Kerala-Karnataka border. As many as 101 booths in the constituency have been identified as sensitive. Special team of women officers will be deployed to check women who come to polling stations wearing burqa.  

Ensure MCC adherence

Insisting on strict adherence to Model Code of Conduct, Meena warned of strict action against poll officials who act in a partial manner. 

Election officials have been directed to ensure video recording of the speech of prominent leaders. The CEO directed district collectors to submit to political parties the supplementary list of voters that includes names of electors who were enrolled recently. 

