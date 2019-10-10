Kerala IAS officer accident case: Accused influencing probe, says witness Wafa Firoz

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wafa Firoz, who was travelling in the car that killed journalist KM Basheer, accused the controversial bureaucrat and prime accused Sriram Venkataraman of using his powers to manipulate the probe. In a video message in social media she accused Sriram of repeatedly lying about the accident.

Her response came a day after Sriram claimed that he was neither drunk nor in the driving seat when his car rammed Basheer's motorcycle on August 3. "Sriram has power and can manipulate anything. But what about the eye witness accounts and forensic reports." she said.

She expressed concern for the safety of her life. The officer who is under suspension made the claim that it was Wafa who was driving the car. His request to Chief Secretary to reinstate him in service however was overturned and the suspension period was extended for two more months.