Home States Kerala

Kerala NGO extends free treatment, rehabilitation to people with mental illness

Follow-up, particularly house visits, is important and we need more volunteers, who’re ready to take turns and offer mental and physical support to the patients’ families. 

Published: 10th October 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Ganesh Neelakantan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A promising fine arts student in his teens, he started losing control of himself and soon became mentally ill. For the next 40 years, he remained a nuisance to his mother and neighbourhood. But colours have returned to the life of Krishna Prasad (name changed), 57, as he has made a turnaround in just five months. And Greeshma Foundation, which made it possible, is planning to celebrate it in Kozhikode with an exhibition of his paintings, which he has done since his comeback.

Prasad’s is just one of the many moving stories the Alappuzha-based NGO has to tell as it provides free treatment and rehabilitation to the mentally ill from economically poor background irrespective of their age.

The foundation strives to achieve its objective --- to end the stigma and discrimination towards the mentally ill --- by extending support for the rest of their lives, but by retaining them in their homes. Greeshma has so far adopted 55 patients.

“There’s no ‘admission’ into our clinic because we feel it leads to patients’ isolation. For us, attending to a patient means adopting him/her for life. We know our model makes it difficult for family members as they, being poor, have to struggle day in and day out to earn a living. So we offer medical as well as monetary help and other necessary support through our volunteers,” said Ranjith Govindapanicker, promoter of Greeshma, which has been functioning under the guidelines of Dr Manoj Kumar of Kozhikode-based Mental Health Action Trust (MHAT).

Ranjith decided to start the foundation after his sister suffered a setback. From a school topper and national merit scholarship winner, she, owing primarily to the weight of expectations, began showing signs of depression at 15 and gradually turned schizophrenic. It shook his entire family. An engineer, Ranjith spent time researching on schizophrenia to bring his sister back to life and on realising that what mental patients need utmost is love, decided to start Greeshma. And he opted to move to Qatar to run the foundation.

Noorjahan V A, who was at the clinic last week with her ailing son R Mohammed, said: “Only we parents know how much mental agony we endure when we’ve a patient at home. I used to take my son to the Alappuzha Medical College, but doctors keep changing there. He has been getting better since we came here three years ago. We want more people to come forward and support Greeshma because we want it to remain amid us.”

Greeshma does get donations from several good Samaritans and what it earnestly looks for are volunteers.
Sona K Narayanan, a psychologist and social worker associated with MHAT, said: “At Greeshma, we adopt a bio-psycho-social approach. Follow-up, particularly house visits, is important and we need more volunteers, who’re ready to take turns and offer mental and physical support to the patients’ families. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greeshma Foundation mental illness free treatment for mentally sickness
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp