By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Nair Service Society (NSS) announced its decision to break its equidistance policy in the wake of the constant standoff with the ruling Left Democratic Front in the state, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan urged the society to review its stand.

The NSS stand has given additional confidence to the UDF in the assembly byelections in five constituencies while the LDF has started firefighting.