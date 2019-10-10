Koodathayi a thriller, but unravelling one for a movie now, Mollywood feels

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Films based on real-life crimes are nothing new in Malayalam. Soon after the Koodathayi multiple murder case came to light, many projects with the incident as the central theme were announced.

The latest buzz was that Antony Perumbavoor is producing a movie based on Koodathai murder with Mohanlal as the hero.

Later, actress Dini Daniel came up with a Facebook post that a film titled ‘Koodathai’ based on the incident was already announced by director Ronex Philip.

A section of social media users have lashed out at the announcements stating that the filmmakers of Malayalam are trying to take advantage of the situation and announcing projects for creating hype.



Meanwhile, scriptwriters and directors who have successfully made some noted movies in Malayalam based on real-life incidents said though Koodathai incident has elements of investigative thriller in it, it is too early to think of converting it into a movie.

“We are watching every development related to the Koodathai incident live on nine television channels. Hence, making a movie based on the real Koodathai incident will not generate curiosity in the minds of the viewers as they have seen every detail on TV. If we add fiction to the story and show Jolly as a good woman, it will be difficult for the public to digest. It will be contradictory with all that they are watching and reading on visual/print media. So all we can do is to wait and let the police complete the investigation. We do not know where the entire investigation is heading for,” said AK Sajan, who penned the movie ‘Crime File’ which dealt with Abhaya murder case.

Scenarist S N Swamy, who is known for many noted investigation thrillers in Malayalam, too echoed the same view.

“We need to wait until the police filed the chargesheet. We do not know who are all involved in the whole incident. The police are yet to give their official version. Hence, it is too early to develop a script, in my opinion,” said Swamy.

He said the multiple murder over the years can sound good for a movie plot.

“If you are taking that basic plot alone, then you will have to add fiction to the plot. You are not making a documentary based on the incident. For instance, we have successfully used the dummy test which the investigative officers used in the Polakkulam murder case in Ernakulam in our movie ‘Oru CBI Diarykkurippu’. But the rest of the plot do not have resemblance or similarity to the real-life incident,” clarified Swamy.

Director Vinayan, who crafted a successful film based on the Aluva mass murder case, said adding cinematic elements is unavoidable if you are making a commercial film.

“We cannot make it like a documentary as the people already knew who the real culprit is. In ‘Rakshasarajavu’, we have taken only the basic plot from Aluva murder case. Rest of the characters and incidents are a mix of real-life incidents and fiction,” said Vinayan.

Sajan said the recent announcements may help the film getting a pre-release hype and that is why a lot of announcements have come in the last two days.

“However, the issue is very much live now. I and Santhosh wrote ‘Crime File’ seven years after the Abhaya incident. That helped us in getting a clear picture on the incident and, of course, we added elements of fiction to it,” said Sajan.