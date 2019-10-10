Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Probe team expanded with young IPS officers

 Bogged down by the technical and legal complexities of the Koodathayi murder case, the police have decided to increase the strength of the probe team.  

Published: 10th October 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:05 AM

Jollyamma Joseph being brought out of the District Crime Branch office in Vadakara to be produced before the Thamarassery court | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bogged down by the technical and legal complexities of the Koodathayi murder case, the police have decided to increase the strength of the probe team. The strength of the team was enhanced to 35 from the current 10 and North Zone IG Ashok Yadav will monitor the proceedings. 

Kozhikode Rural SP KG Simon will continue to lead the team. The addition of new officers happened on two fronts. The police team investigating the case has been enriched by the addition of several young IPS officers. 

The new additions are Kannur ASP Shilpa D, Nadapuram ASP Ankit Ashokan, Thamarassery DySP KP Abdul Razak, Thalassery DySP Venugopal KV, Kozhikode Cyber Crime police station Inspector Sivaprasad C and Headquarters Hi-tech Cell Inspector Starmon R Pillai. Police Information and Communication Technology SP Divya V Gopinath will lead a special team formed to provide technical assistance to the main investigating team. 

Forensic Science Laboratory director, Finger Print Bureau director, Kannur Regional Forensic Science Laboratory director, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory biology department head, Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Science Laboratory Serology department head and Thrissur Kerala Police Academy Forensic Department head are part of the team. 

