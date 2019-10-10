Maradu flat owners to get compensation in 6 months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of the four apartment complexes slated for demolition following the Supreme Court order will not have to wait a year to get the promised compensation. The Balakrishnan Nair committee appointed by the SC is going all out to complete the procedures regarding the compensation amount within three to six months.

“The earlier plan was to complete the procedure of deciding the compensation within a year. But as per the new schedule, the procedure would be completed within three to six months. The committee will start studying the ownership of the flats from Thursday,” said a source.

The district administration has identified an office space for the functioning of the committee at PWD rest house near Marine Drive.



The state government on Wednesday appointed former Chief Secretary K Jose Cyriac and PWD former chief engineer R Murukesan to the committee. “Hopefully, they will also join the committee on Thursday. So, the committee is expected to start functioning from Thursday onwards. Hearing of flat owners will start within a few days,” said the source.



Since many owners have registered their property at a rate lower than the actual face value of the property, the committee has to decide the total compensation. “All the registration documents are to be verified before providing a final compensation. The decision will be taken based on the arguments from flat owners,” said the source.

The apex court had issued a direction to the state government to pay `25 lakh to each flat owners as interim compensation.