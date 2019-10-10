Home States Kerala

Maradu flat owners to get compensation in 6 months

SC-appointed Balakrishnan Nair committee to start studying ownership of flats from today; hearing of flat owners to begin soon

Published: 10th October 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress activists protesting in front of Maradu municipality office demanding a judicial probe against CPM councillor K A Devassy, ex-president of the grama panchayat, during whose tenure the construction of the flats was sanctioned | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of the four apartment complexes slated for demolition following the Supreme Court order will not have to wait a year to get the promised compensation. The Balakrishnan Nair committee appointed by the SC is going all out to complete the procedures regarding the compensation amount within three to six months. 

“The earlier plan was to complete the procedure of deciding the compensation within a year. But as per the new schedule, the procedure would be completed within three to six months. The committee will start studying the ownership of the flats from Thursday,” said a source. 
The district administration has identified an office space for the functioning of the committee at PWD rest house near Marine Drive. 

The state government on Wednesday appointed former Chief Secretary K Jose Cyriac and PWD former chief engineer R Murukesan to the committee.  “Hopefully, they will also join the committee on Thursday. So, the committee is expected to start functioning from Thursday onwards. Hearing of flat owners will start within a few days,” said the source.

Since many owners have registered their property at a rate lower than the actual face value of the property, the committee has to decide the total compensation. “All the registration documents are to be verified before providing a final compensation. The decision will be taken based on the arguments from flat owners,” said the source.

The apex court had issued a direction to the state government to pay `25 lakh to each flat owners as interim compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp