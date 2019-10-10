‘Neither drunk, nor behind wheels at time of accident’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was involved in a road accident that claimed the life of a journalist on August 3, has told the government that he was neither drunk nor behind the wheels when the mishap occurred.

However, a panel of top officials refused to buy his argument and extended his suspension by 90 days. The 2013 batch IAS officer was suspended in accordance with the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules after he was remanded in connection with the death of journalist KM Basheer in the accident. Sriram’s explanatory note, in which he claimed that the car was driven by his friend Wafa, was examined by the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.