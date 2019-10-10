Home States Kerala

No effective check to tackle illegal possession of cyanide

The central nervous system and cardiovascular systems are mainly affected by cyanide poisoning. 

Published: 10th October 2019 06:00 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With reports that cyanide is easily available, it seems there is the lack of an effective mechanism to check the illegal possession of the deadly chemical. According to police officers, cyanide is used for purification and colouring gold jewellery. As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, there are many restrictions for the possession and sale of cyanide. 

“The law says firms selling these chemicals should keep a register of buyers. If an FIR is prepared, an officer not below the rank of SI can conduct checks in shops selling this. Since the jewellery owners have the prescribed licence to possess the chemical it naturally reaches the hands of goldsmiths. It may be from them that others procure this. The police can act only whether there is a complaint or if anything is found suspicious,” said a police officer.

According to the officers, at present, retailers selling cyanide do not even bother to ask the identity of the buyer and the purpose for which the chemical is being purchased. 

Noted criminologist James Vadakkumchery said in many crimes the police had failed to establish the source of cyanide. “Jewellery establishments have the licence and thereby it reaches the goldsmiths then others. In Koodathai, the person arrested for supplying the toxic chemical has a valid licence,” he added. According to him, as many as three cases of cyanide poisoning were reported in the state recently.
Once cyanide enters the system, death occurs within seconds. The central nervous system and cardiovascular systems are mainly affected by cyanide poisoning. 

TAGS
cyanide Koodathayi murders
