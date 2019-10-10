Potassium cyanide pilferage rampant in Kerala

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Koodathayi multiple murder has made cyanide the talk of the town. While the chemical compound has caused fewer deaths in the state than other poisons, an illegal market for potassium cyanide is thriving in the state despite the measures put in place by the government to track its sale and use.



Officials with the Drugs Control Department, which regulates the storage, sale, supply and use of potassium cyanide in the state under the Kerala Poisons Rules, 1996, admit that illegal sale of cyanide does take place in the state, mainly by small-scale electroplating units.

As per rough estimates, the state has over 1,000 such units, a majority of which use potassium cyanide or sodium cyanide – the crystal forms of cyanide – for the process.



While the department mainly issues permits for laboratory use of cyanide, how such small-scale electroplating units get their hands on the chemical compound for production remains a mystery for officials. The officials also admit that it is difficult to track the pilferage of small quantities of cyanide from the primary seller’s possession.

‘Tight mechanism in place’

Assistant Drugs Controller Saju John said they have a tight mechanism in place to regulate the sale and use of potassium cyanide in the state. “We issue permits after assessing the applicant’s requirement. Also, they will be allowed to possess only a prescribed quantity of cyanide. Regular checks are also conducted to ensure it is not misused,” he said. Saju said even dealers who stock cyanide for sale need to get permit from the drugs controller.

“Most of the permits have been issued for laboratory purposes than industrial purposes,” he said. Another officer with the department said there has been information that a few illegal vendors are supplying the chemical compound to electroplating units in the state that mainly handle gold. A city-based goldsmith who did not wish to be named said these days, goldsmiths normally do not use potassium cyanide for smelting gold. “We use aqua regia (a mixture of nitric acid and hydrochloric acid). Cyanide is generally used in units where electroplating using gold is done,” the goldsmith said.