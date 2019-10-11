Adivasi cop alleges harassment by colleagues

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: An Adivasi civil police officer (CPO) of Agali police station in Attappadi here has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the state police chief regarding use of alleged casteist slurs by colleagues.

Haridas, who belongs to Kadakumanna ooru, also accused a colleague of using inappropriate language while talking to his wife Devi.

According to the CPO, he has seven years of service, but he is being constantly sidelined and often referred to as an Adivasi instead of being called by his real name. “Due to constant harassment, Haridas is quite reluctant to report for work,” said Devi.

Haridas has complained against six personnel including a driver. He said he never used to go home on many occasions due to the psychological stress. And now, he is confined to station duties. Further, the CPO said he is unable to visit his ooru since his colleagues have spread rumours about him being an ‘informer’.

Haridas has also sent copies of the complaint to SC/ST Minister AK Balan and SC/ST Commission. He is a recipient of the Badge of Honour for his role in the operation to hunting down Maoist ultras. However, Agali ASP M Hemalatha when contacted said there is no truth in the allegations. “He is now undergoing treatment for alcoholism. People are unnecessarily making things up. Haridas is a good person and hard-working policeman,” she said.

Two months ago, Kumar, an Adivasi CPO of Kallekad armed reserve camp, had ended his life alleging harassment by colleagues.