Home States Kerala

Adivasi cop alleges harassment by colleagues

Haridas, who belongs to Kadakumanna ooru, also accused a colleague of using inappropriate language while talking to his wife Devi.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: An Adivasi civil police officer (CPO) of Agali police station in Attappadi here has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the state police chief regarding use of alleged casteist slurs by colleagues. 

Haridas, who belongs to Kadakumanna ooru, also accused a colleague of using inappropriate language while talking to his wife Devi.

According to the CPO, he has seven years of service, but he is being constantly sidelined and often referred to as an Adivasi instead of being called by his real name. “Due to constant harassment, Haridas is quite reluctant to report for work,” said Devi. 

Haridas has complained against six personnel including a driver. He said he never used to go home on many occasions due to the psychological stress. And now, he is confined to station duties. Further, the CPO said he is unable to visit his ooru since his colleagues have spread rumours about him being an ‘informer’.  

Haridas has also sent copies of the complaint to SC/ST Minister AK Balan and SC/ST Commission.  He is a recipient of the Badge of Honour for his role in the operation to  hunting down Maoist ultras. However,  Agali ASP M Hemalatha when contacted said  there is no truth in the allegations. “He is now undergoing treatment for alcoholism. People are unnecessarily making things up. Haridas is a good person and hard-working policeman,” she said.   

Two months ago, Kumar, an Adivasi CPO of Kallekad armed reserve camp, had ended his life alleging harassment by colleagues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adivasi caste based discrimination
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp