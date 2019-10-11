Home States Kerala

Govt to consider bid to popularise electric mobility

Getting to own an electric autorickshaw without having to shell out as much as a penny is, well, the realm of fantasy.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Getting to own an electric autorickshaw without having to shell out as much as a penny is, well, the realm of fantasy. But since the idea is still on the drawing board, any excitement or elation on this score will be premature. 

The department will hold talks with a leading e-auto manufacturer in this regard over the next few weeks. According to KR Jyothilal, Transport Secretary, the e-auto major, which recently launched electric autos in Kerala, has proposed the idea as part of popularising electric mobility. There will soon be a dialogue on the issue and if indeed it emerges that the proposal is viable, it will be rolled out in select cities across the state in the inaugural phase. 

The company will provide electric autos to a chosen few, selected through an agency like Kudumbashree, in a specific city or region. And the e-autos will be run on the lines of Uber and Ola online cab aggregators. The drivers after collecting the travel fare from passengers will pay the daily collection to the agency coordinating the operations.

The drivers can claim their daily wage based on the total distance they have logged in a day. Later, they will be given the auto completely free when the company gets back the price of the auto through the daily collection after a couple of years of service. This will ensure that e-mobility can be popularised in a phased manner in the state. Further, this will provide an opportunity to the beneficiaries to own an auto without availing themselves of loans from banks or private money lenders, he said. The company officials have contacted the transport department and if the model is found feasible, it will be rolled out in the state, he said. The electric auto segment is already poised for a paradigm shift in the state, with three major companies launching their e autos in Kerala recently.  

And the race for increased market share will hot up in the coming days, with the state-run Kerala Automobiles Ltd launching its flagship e-auto ‘Kerala Neem G’ in the emerging e-mobility market. The e-auto of  KAL, which is undergoing the final road test, will hit the market in a couple of weeks. A Shajahan,  managing director, KAL, said  the company has plans to come out with as many as 8,000 e-autos in the first year. Moreover, if the government policy allows it, the company is ready to undertake a retrofit in existing autos to meet the sector’s demand, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp