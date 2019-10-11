HC directs collector to hand over keys to Orthodox faction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday directed the Ernakulam district collector to hand over the keys of St Mary’s church, Piravom, to the vicar of the Orthodox faction, who will manage the church and cemetery.

A division bench comprising Justice A M Shaffique and Justice T V Anilkumar issued the order on a petition filed by the Orthodox faction seeking police protection to implement the Supreme Court order. The bench directed that necessary police assistance should be provided to enable the Orthodox believers to conduct Holy Mass and other activities.

The court made it clear that all parishioners shall be permitted to participate in the services conducted in the church and to bury the dead. The court also directed the Ernakulam district collector to file a report regarding the chapels under the church on or before October 30.