Jollyamma killed Roy because of his alcoholism, superstition, objection to her illicit affairs: Cops

KOZHIKODE: The police believe that Jollyamma Joseph, the prime suspect in the Koodathayi multiple murder case, finished off her husband Roy Thomas because of his superstitions, alcoholism and opposition to her illicit relationships. Her desire to have a financially sound spouse was also another factor. The custody report application filed by the District Crime Branch before the Thamarassery judicial first class magistrate court 2 seeking police custody of the accused revealed that Jollyamma had multiple reasons to finish off Roy.

As per the report, Roy was superstitious, but she opposed it many times and it disrupted their family life. He was a habitual drinker and was opposed to her illicit relationships, which irritated her. All these motivated her to kill her husband and find a new spouse. Her search for a suitable husband led her to close relative Shaju, who is a school teacher and was financially sound.

With this intention, Jollyamma conspired with second and third accused M S Mathew and Preji Kumar to kill Roy by poisoning him with cyanide. The co-accused provided her with the poison and she gave it to the victim by mixing it in food, the probe team said in the custody report.

The report further said poison used for the other five victims in the serial killing is yet to be ascertained and a detailed interrogating of the accused is required for it. The report hinted at the possibility of conspiracy behind the murder of each person and links with each killing