Justice S Manikumar sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice S Manikumar was sworn in as the 36th Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Manikumar at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the function.

Justice Manikumar succeeds Justice Hrishikesh Roy who was elevated as Supreme Court judge. Justice Manikumar was earlier serving as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Born on April 24, 1961, Justice Manikumar enrolled as a lawyer on November 23, 1983. He had a successful practice in different branches of law for nearly 22 years before being elevated as a judge of Madras High Court on July 31, 2006.