Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Probe team seeks forensic expert Dogra’s help in case

Dogra’s brilliance in crime scene reconstruction, forensic animation and forensic anthropometry and anatomy could prove handy for the probe team to bring forth evidence.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will seek the assistance of eminent forensic expert Tirath Das Dogra, who was the former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, to crack the Koodathayi multiple murder case. 

Dogra, one of the stalwarts in forensic medicine and allied branches, had presented medico-legal opinion in several high-profile cases such as Indira Gandhi assassination case, Tandoor murder case, Madhavrao Scindia air crash, Khairlanji massacre and Kiliroor sex scandal. 

He also conducted a forensic examination in cases such as Nithari killings, fake encounter killing of Ishrat Jahan, Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati, Bilkis Bano case and Godhra violence. 
State Police Chief Loknath Behera told media that assistance of several experts, including Dogra, were sought in Koodathayi case. 

Dogra’s brilliance in crime scene reconstruction, forensic animation and forensic anthropometry and anatomy could prove handy for the probe team to bring forth evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodathayi murders Tirath Das Dogra
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp