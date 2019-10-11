Koodathayi murders: Probe team seeks forensic expert Dogra’s help in case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will seek the assistance of eminent forensic expert Tirath Das Dogra, who was the former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, to crack the Koodathayi multiple murder case.

Dogra, one of the stalwarts in forensic medicine and allied branches, had presented medico-legal opinion in several high-profile cases such as Indira Gandhi assassination case, Tandoor murder case, Madhavrao Scindia air crash, Khairlanji massacre and Kiliroor sex scandal.

He also conducted a forensic examination in cases such as Nithari killings, fake encounter killing of Ishrat Jahan, Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati, Bilkis Bano case and Godhra violence.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told media that assistance of several experts, including Dogra, were sought in Koodathayi case.

Dogra’s brilliance in crime scene reconstruction, forensic animation and forensic anthropometry and anatomy could prove handy for the probe team to bring forth evidence.