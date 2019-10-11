Home States Kerala

Maradu residents told to reveal actual amount paid to purchase flats

Members of the SC-appointed Justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee during the panel’s first sitting at Ernakulam rest house on Thursday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to ensure transparency in disbursing the compensation to Maradu flat residents and to end the uncertainty over getting compensation, Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, appointed by the Supreme court on Thursday directed the flat owners to file a petition along with supporting documents to the Maradu municipality claiming the amount which they have actually paid to the builder while purchasing the flats. 

The petition has to be submitted within one week and it will be considered in the hearing to be held on Monday and Thursday. The committee comprising Balakrishnan Nair and two members - former Chief Secretary K Jose Cyriac and PWD former chief engineer R Murukesan - issued the order while holding the committee’s first sitting in Kochi on Thursday. 

The committee’s directives came as they found that the actual amount paid by flat owners to builders was not correctly computed. 

“Hence, the secretary of the committee will address the Maradu municipal secretary to compute the actual amount paid by flat owners to builders concerned and to furnish the list in the proforma already given to the municipal secretary within three days. Original title deeds or their certified copies obtained from the sub-registrar should be produced before the Maradu secretary for verification attestation of the photocopies,” said the committee in the order. 

While clearing doubts over the compensation, the committee also said that the flat owners whose names were changed in the municipal records and who produced sale deeds were eligible to get the amount as directed by the SC, provided the sale deeds produced by the flat owners are found to be in order. The committee also said those flat owners who produced valid deeds were also eligible for compensation even if their names were not changed in the municipal records, subject to verification of the original sale deeds.

Those who have failed to produce the registered deeds irrespective of whether they have got their names changed in the municipal records are required to produce the originals or certified copies of the sale deeds before the secretary of Maradu municipality within three days, the order reads.

