On World Postal Day, students travel back to a time before social media

KOCHI: Schoolchildren of the district took a journey back in time and got a glimpse of an India before emails and social media on World Postal Day on Thursday.

Several schools in the district organised various programmes to acquaint students with snail-mail and the important role a postman played in the lives of their parents and grandparents.

“Letters and postcards are slowly becoming obsolete. Now, post offices are where people go to send couriers or speed posts, deposit money or pay phone bills,” said Sameer Siddqui,

National Service Scheme programme officer of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Marady, whose students were taken to the East Marady post office.

“We wanted to make the students understand the feeling and connect that a handwritten letter used to bring. The students learnt about functioning of a post office. They also interacted with the staff and learnt about the role each of them plays,” Sameer said.

The students also filed a complaint regarding the non-availability of inland letters and postcards.

The Little Britain Preschool at Kakkanad celebrated World Postal Day by sketching and colouring their family picture on postcards. They then visited the Kusumagiri post office to learn about the functioning of the Postal Department.

The kids, in a bid to surprise their parents, also posted their cards in the mail box. “It was a proud and memorable moment for the kids. Now, they are eagerly awaiting the cards’ arrival at home. The personalised touch made it more precious,” said the school authorities.

As part of the curriculum, the preschool is focusing on community helpers. “One of the themes set by the school is the Postal Department which the present generation is not acquainted with. We wanted to preserve the values and practices of yesteryear,” said the teachers.

World Postal Day commemorates the significance of the Postal Department and its efficiency and prominence in developing the country’s culture.