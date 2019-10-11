Home States Kerala

Sree Chitra for applying quota system in scientific, technical posts

Earlier in February, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes directed the institute to postpone the appointments for the various Group A posts.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has asked the Centre to amend its rules so as to bring the scientific and the technical posts in Group A category under the ambit of reservation policy.

The SCTIMST governing body, which met recently, sent a proposal to the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to change the SCTIMST Act, Rules and Regulations. 

“The decision to try for reservation in the scientific and the technical posts of the institute has been taken based on the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill 2019,” said an Sree Chitra officer. 

“As the SCTIMST Act deals only with the reservation of students, extending it to other categories needs the permission of the Centre,” the officer said.  “We could have tried for exemption as ours is an institution that comes under the DST. But we decided to open the posts also to the reservation as the demand for the same is there for some time now,” said Dr Asha Kishore, director, Sree Chitra. 

