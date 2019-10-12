2 killed, 4 injured in bus-car smash

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Two persons were killed and four others from the same family were injured in a head-on collision between a van and a KSRTC bus near Sullia in Karnataka. The Sullia police said the accident happened at Mavinakatte near Jalsoor, on the border with Kerala. The car was crushed in the impact. Rescue personnel and police had to cut open the steel mesh of the car to extricate the persons trapped inside.

The police identified the deceased as Majeed, 32, of Kedila village in Batwal taluk; and Mohammed Sadiq, 31, of Kabaka in Puthur. The bus was going to Sullia from Kasaragod, and the van was coming in the opposite direction. The four persons injured included a child, said the police.