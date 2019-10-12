Devika murder: Women’s panel registers case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Women’s Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl, after she was set ablaze by a jilted lover at Athani in Kochi.

Commission chairperson MC Josephine also sought a detailed report from the state police chief on the probe’s progress. Devika was killed by a 24-year-old youth, Midhun, around Wednesday midnight after she was set on fire by the latter. Midhun, also suffered burns and succumbed to injuries later.