Home States Kerala

Fresh rules in place to renew driving licence

Renewal of driving licence will not be a simple task any longer after the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) issued a new set of guidelines.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Renewal of driving licence will not be a simple task any longer after the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) issued a new set of guidelines. The new rules, as per the 2019 Motor Vehicles Act, came into force at the start of this month.

Validity of a driving licence at present is 20 years and those who want to renew it can apply one year before its date of expiry. If the licence is renewed within one year from the date of expiry, then the applicants need to pay only the normal fee of Rs 200.

One year after the expiry date, Rs 1,100 will be charged as fine for every year. Moreover, the applicants will be asked to attend licence competency test, for which Rs 50 should be paid as session fee and Rs 300 as learner’s fee. If a person fails in the competency test, he/she can appear for it only after seven days, but by paying Rs 300 per attempt.

The validity of the renewed licence will also be reduced to a maximum of 10 years, based on age.
Those who are below 30 will get validity up to the age of 40 while those in the 30-50 age group will get only 10-year validity. Those in the 50-55 age group will have validity only till 60. After 55, licence will be renewed only for five years.

“Those who want to renew licence should do it before the expiry date. Otherwise, the licence won’t have any validity till it’s renewed and a fine will be imposed for unauthorised use of vehicles without licence,” said a statement issued by the Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office.

Earlier, a grace period of 30 days used to be given to the holder after the expiry date to renew the licence and fine was imposed only after that.

Competency test in place
 No more grace period after licence expiry
 Applications for renewal can be filed one year before expiry date
 Those who want to renew licence one year after the expiry will have to attend a competency test

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
driving licence Motor Vehicles Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp